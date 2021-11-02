62 per cent of Alberta’s 2021 wildfires caused by people: province

The Alberta wildfire season has come to a close with less area burned than average despite tinder dry conditions, the province said on Tuesday.

During the 2021 season, there were a total of 1,307 wildfires resulting in 52,955 hectares burned.

Between 2016 and 2020, Alberta saw an average of approximately 1,123 wildfires resulting in 317,326 hectares burned.

“Despite seeing more wildfires than average starting over the dry spring and summer months, our expert staff were very successful in managing the fires, leading to less forest area being burned,” Devin Dreeshen, the minister of agriculture and forestry, said in a statement.

Due to manageable conditions this year and the absence of large fires, the province said it was able to help eight other jurisdictions this summer, sending a total of 492 firefighters, aircraft and equipment to those in need.

Human activity is said to have caused 62 per cent of the wildfires this season, 33 per cent were caused by lightning, and about five per cent remain under investigation.

While the wildfire season peak technically ended Oct. 31, officials are advising Albertans to still be vigilant when in the forest as it remains dry even during the fall and winter months.

Fire permits are not required in forest protection areas outside of the wildfire season. But, best practices are still encouraged such as monitoring weather conditions for safe burning and checking burn sites to ensure the flames are completely out.

Officials said wildfires can continue to smoulder over the winter and reignite above ground in the spring.

Alberta Wildfire is said to be continuing its work on new cutting-edge technology with various partners including NAIT.

The news release noted the new developments will help to identify high-risk areas, allowing Alberta Wildfire to strategically place resources in spots where they’re needed most to “efficiently attack” wildfires as they occur.