623 people caught driving while suspended in April: SGI

The month of April saw 623 people caught driving while suspended in the province, according to a release from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).

Another 695 motorists were also nabbed for driving unregistered vehicles, SGI said.

On top of that, a release also said 337 impaired drivers were caught, resulting in 247 charges being laid. There were also 535 people caught for distracted driving, including 355 that received a ticket for using a mobile device.

SGI said there were also 259 tickets issued for not wearing a seatbelt, wearing it incorrectly or having children improperly restrained.

A total of 5,570 drivers were also caught speeding or driving aggressively, the insurance company said.