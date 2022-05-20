623 people caught driving while suspended in April: SGI
CTVNewsRegina.ca Digital Content Producer
Drew Postey
The month of April saw 623 people caught driving while suspended in the province, according to a release from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).
Another 695 motorists were also nabbed for driving unregistered vehicles, SGI said.
On top of that, a release also said 337 impaired drivers were caught, resulting in 247 charges being laid. There were also 535 people caught for distracted driving, including 355 that received a ticket for using a mobile device.
SGI said there were also 259 tickets issued for not wearing a seatbelt, wearing it incorrectly or having children improperly restrained.
A total of 5,570 drivers were also caught speeding or driving aggressively, the insurance company said.
-
Drivers in northern Ontario hit the road for the holiday weekendThe May long weekend is upon us and northern Ontarians didn't waste time Friday hitting the road and getting to their camp or cottage.
-
Alberta Mounties catch man with the golden gunA Strathmore, Alta. man is facing several charges after police say he broke into a gun club and store and stole several firearms, including a gold-coloured handgun.
-
2 Duncan charities team up to send 100 wheelchairs to UkraineTwo chairites in Duncan, B.C., are teaming up to raise money to purchase 100 new wheelchairs for the people of Ukraine.
-
'No one is surprised': Sask. gets snow to start long weekendWhile the May long weekend is known as the unofficial start of summer, oftentimes in Saskatchewan, the holiday weekend comes with cold weather.
-
OPP promote road safety ahead of long weekendThe OPP is reminding drivers to put safety first when they head out for long weekend road trips.
-
More consumers reaching for alcohol-free beer, wines and spiritsVarious studies over the past two years have shown that there was a worldwide increase in alcohol consumption during the pandemic because many people were worried and stressed as they self-isolated due to COVID-19.
-
Regina police dog seriously injured during arrestA Regina police dog was seriously injured during an arrest of a man charged with sexual assault, on Thursday morning.
-
Sask. Internet Child Exploitation unit seeing increase in extortion for intimate imagesThe Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit is warning parents of an increase in scams meant to leverage intimate images or money from young victims.
-
Matthew Tkachuk sends support to Edmonton Oilers mega-fan Ben StelterMatthew Tkachuk says all of the Flames are behind Oilers fan Ben Stelter.