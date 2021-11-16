63 graves, 26 bone fragments discovered in Guelph archeological dig

An archaeological dig underway in Guelph has uncovered 63 grave shafts and 26 human bone fragments.

Officials for the city provided an update on the dig at the Baker and Wyndham Street parking lots on Tuesday. Progress is updated every two weeks.

This is an additional 48 new grave shafts and 18 new discoveries of human remains since the last update two weeks ago.

The Baker and Wyndham Street site was used as an all-faith cemetery from 1827-1853. Human burials were banned within town limits in 1953. The city then bought the land and turned it into a public park in1879.

The city found the remains of a man, a woman, nine infants, and several incomplete remains in 2005. In 2010, a sinkhole revealed the remains of an infant. In 2016, the City unearthed bone fragments while turning off water to the Baker Street parking attendant booths.

The required archeological clearance is happening in order to allow for the redevelopment of the area into a publicly accessible integrated civic hub known as the Baker District.

All remains found now will be documented and reinterred at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Appropriate agencies like the Guelph Police Services, partner Indigenous governments and provincial ministries are being notified of any discovery.