63 new cases of COVID-19, one new death reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 63 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Tuesday.
A woman in her 90s from a long-term care or retirement home has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 484 people.
Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 22 people with COVID in hospital – 14 are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and seven are fully vaccinated. There are five unvaccinated patients and two fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.
According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are six unvaccinated COVID patients and one fully/partially vaccinated COVID patient in the Leamington hospital.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 23,524 confirmed cases of the virus, including 22,490 people who have recovered. The health unit says 550 cases are currently active.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 16 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 10 cases are community acquired
- 2 cases are outbreak related
- 2 cases are travel related
- 33 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 12 Workplaces
- 7 Community Outbreaks
- 17 Schools/Daycares
- 2 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 342,522 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 20,872 WEC residents have only received 1 dose of a vaccine
- 321,650 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 80,189 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
- A total of 744,361 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 83.0% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose
- 78.0% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated.