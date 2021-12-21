63 new cases of COVID-19, one new death reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 63 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Tuesday.

A woman in her 90s from a long-term care or retirement home has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 484 people.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 22 people with COVID in hospital – 14 are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and seven are fully vaccinated. There are five unvaccinated patients and two fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are six unvaccinated COVID patients and one fully/partially vaccinated COVID patient in the Leamington hospital.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 23,524 confirmed cases of the virus, including 22,490 people who have recovered. The health unit says 550 cases are currently active.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

16 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

10 cases are community acquired

2 cases are outbreak related

2 cases are travel related

33 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

12 Workplaces

7 Community Outbreaks

17 Schools/Daycares

2 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED