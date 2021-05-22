63 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London, no new deaths Saturday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 63 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and no new deaths.

The region now has a total of 11,949 cases and 217 deaths, with 11,135 cases resolved leaving 597 active and 2,784 cases with a variant of concern.

Saturday's numbers come as the province allowed golf courses and other outdoor recreational facilities to reopen. But, outdoor sports and classes are still off limits.

Across Ontario, new infections were below 1,800 with 1,794 new cases reported Saturday.

Meanwhile the province announced Friday that youth 12 and over could begin booking vaccinations on May 23, a week ahead of schedule.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 15 new, 104 active, 3,714 total, 3,531 resolved, 79 deaths, 720 variants

Grey-Bruce – four new, 49 active, 1,328 total, 1,279 resolved, seven deaths, 370 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – four new, 90 active, 2,589 total, 2,450 resolved, 44 deaths

Huron-Perth – six new, 54 active, 1,763 total, 1,652 resolved, 57 deaths, 231 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – ten new, 67 active, 3,451 total, 3,325 resolved, 59 deaths, 542 variants