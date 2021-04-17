63 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region

Region of Waterloo Public Health has confirmed 63 new cases of COVID-19.

The Saturday afternoon dashboard update also shows that one more person has died from the virus.

There are 94 more cases considered resolved, as the active case count has dropped by 27.

The number of hospitalizations in the region has gone down by one and there are two less people being treated for the virus in the ICU.

Another 61 variants of concern have also been identified by public health. However, the number of B.1.17 (U.K origin), B.1.351 (South African origin), and P.1 (Brazil origin) variants have all remain unchanged.

The development comes a day after the region’s top doctor said variants of concern are now the dominant strain in the area.

The active COVID-19 facility outbreak total has remained the same as well.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 13,148 confirmed cases, 1,087 variants of concern, 40 B.1.17 variants, 1 B.1.351 variant, 1 P.1 variant, 12,306 resolved, 247 deaths, 579 active cases, 33 hospitalized, 13 in the ICU, and 20 outbreaks.

In Ontario, 4,362 infections were logged Saturday, but represent a decrease from Friday’s record-breaking 4,812 cases. The province broke a record on Thursday as well when it recorded 4,736 cases.

There are currently 2,065 patients in hospital with COVID-19, the highest number ever reported by the province. Of those patients, a record 726 are being treated in intensive care.

Since the pandemic began, the province has logged 412,745 cases of COVID-19. That number includes 364,353 recoveries and 7,698 deaths, 34 of which were reported since yesterday.