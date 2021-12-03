63 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 63 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Friday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 473 people.
Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 18 people with COVID in hospital – nine are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and eight are fully vaccinated. There are five unvaccinated patients, one partially vaccinated and four fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.
According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there is one fully/partially vaccinated patient and there are seven unvaccinated COVID patients in the Leamington hospital.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 22,062 confirmed cases of the virus, including 21,012 people who have recovered.
The health unit says 577 cases are currently active. Due to the change in testing practice at the Public Health labs, genomic sequencing data for variants is delayed.
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 15 workplace outbreaks
- 2 long-term care or retirement home outbreaks
- 6 community outbreaks
- 9 school outbreaks
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 25 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 15 cases are community acquired
- 3 cases are outbreak related
- 20 cases are still under investigation
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 335,409 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 17,459 WEC residents have only received 1 dose of a vaccine
- 317,950 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 29,664 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
- A total of 683,023 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 81.3% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose
- 77.1% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated.