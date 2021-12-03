63 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 63 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 473 people.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 18 people with COVID in hospital – nine are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and eight are fully vaccinated. There are five unvaccinated patients, one partially vaccinated and four fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there is one fully/partially vaccinated patient and there are seven unvaccinated COVID patients in the Leamington hospital.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 22,062 confirmed cases of the virus, including 21,012 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 577 cases are currently active. Due to the change in testing practice at the Public Health labs, genomic sequencing data for variants is delayed.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

15 workplace outbreaks

2 long-term care or retirement home outbreaks

6 community outbreaks

9 school outbreaks

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

25 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

15 cases are community acquired

3 cases are outbreak related

20 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED