63-year-old charged with careless driving following collision, Haldimand County

OPP cruiser

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Haldimand County emergency crews responded to a three vehicle collision on Highway 6, Tuesday that sent one person to hospital with minor injuries.

The highway was reduced to one lane for approximately two hours.

As a result of the investigation, the OPP has charged a 63-year-old of St. Williams, Ontario with Careless Driving.

