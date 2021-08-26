iHeartRadio

63-year-old charged with careless driving following collision in Haldimand County

OPP cruiser

A 63-year-old man is charged after a crash in Haldimand County on Tuesday.

According to police, emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle collision on Highway 6 that sent one person to hospital with minor injuries.

The highway was reduced to one lane for approximately two hours.

A 63-year-old of St. Williams, Ont. has been charged with Careless Driving.

