iHeartRadio

63-year-old Fort McMurray man killed in house fire


image.jpg

RCMP say a Tuesday morning Fort McMurray house fire has killed a senior.

Around 9:30 a.m., Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo firefighters and police officers responded to the blaze in the Abasand area.

Once the flames were extinguished, a 63-year-old man was located inside the home who had died from his injuries.

The investigation into the incident continues, Mounties added in a Wednesday update.

12