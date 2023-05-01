63-year-old man killed in crash near Kindersley, Sask.

A man has died following a crash south of Kindersley.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 21 near Inglenook, Sask. was reported to RCMP.

The 63-year-old driver of the vehicle was declared dead by paramedics at the scene, according to an RCMP news release. There were no passengers.

RCMP said his family has been notified.

The crash is still under investigation, RCMP said.