A 63-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash occurred north of Whitby over the weekend.

At around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers from Durham Regional Police’s East Division responded to a call regarding a serious collision on a private property in Clarington, near Newtonville.

The crash involved a single snowmobile, police said in a news release issued on Monday.

A man, who was operating the snowmobile on a laneway, was ejected from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital. He was later transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre to treat his life-threatening injuries.

He was pronounced dead on Sunday, officers said. His identity has not been released.

Members of the police service’s collision investigation unit attended the scene to conduct an investigation into the fatal crash.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5216.