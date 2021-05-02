63-year-old man seriously injured in hit-and-run in Newmarket

Police are searching for the two drivers involved in a hit-and-run in Newmarket Sunday afternoon that left a 63-year-old man seriously injured.

It occurred at the intersection of Wilstead and Davis drives just after 2:30 p.m.

According to York Regional Police, the 63-year-old man was in a verbal dispute with a male and female at the parking lot of a grocery store.

Police said witnesses reported that after the altercation, the man was struck by a vehicle when he was crossing Wilstead Drive.

He was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believe the male and female involved in the dispute were driving the suspect vehicle.

It is described as a dark grey four-door Mazda 3 with damage to the hood, windshield and roof.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the dispute or collision is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

@YRP Fail to Remain Collision - 21-148389 Con’d

YRP is asking for any, witnesses, information or dash cam video during that time frame to contact 1 District HQ at 1-800-830-0303, 7100/7141.