A COVID-19 inspection blitz specifically targeting distribution centres in Peel Region found a 64.4 per cent compliance rate among nearly 60 warehouses, the Ontario government said.

The 59 places of business were visited between Feb. 10 and Feb. 15.

Amid the inspections, officials issued 10 tickets and one order, the Ministry of Labour confirmed Wednesday.

The ministry added that the most common violations found were inadequate screening for COVID-19 or none at all, no masking and physical distancing, and a lack of safety plans put in place.

Overall, a compliance rate of 64.4 per cent was found as a result of the six-day blitz.

While announcing the targeted blitz one week ago, Minister of Labour Monte McNaughton said inspectors would be looking at break rooms and back officers at the distribution centres.

“Just to be clear, we’ve been visiting these businesses all along,” McNaughton said at the time. “We’ve carried out more than 430 visits in this sector already.”

“We know these workers have been especially hard hit. Businesses in this sector also employ a high percentage of temporary workers. We want to make sure the virus isn’t traveling with them back home to their loved ones.”

On Feb. 10, McNaughton said 218 tickets had already been issued to Ontario businesses found to be violating COVID-19 protocols since the beginning of the year.

Individuals found to be violating the Occupational Health and Safety Act can be fined up to $100,000 and imprisoned for as long as one year, while corporations can be fined up to $1.5 million per charge.