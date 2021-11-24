64 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 64 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Wednesday.

A man in his 60s from the community has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 470 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 21,374 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,530 people who have recovered.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

7 workplace outbreaks

2 long-term care or retirement home outbreaks

15 community outbreaks

7 school outbreaks

1 hospital outbreak

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

24 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

20 cases are community acquired

1 case is outbreak related

19 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED