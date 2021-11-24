iHeartRadio

64 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 64 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Wednesday.

A man in his 60s from the community has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 470 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 21,374 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,530 people who have recovered.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

  • 7 workplace outbreaks
  • 2 long-term care or retirement home outbreaks
  • 15 community outbreaks
  • 7 school outbreaks
  • 1 hospital outbreak

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

  • 24 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 20 cases are community acquired
  • 1 case is outbreak related
  • 19 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

  • 329,073 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • 13,159 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
  • 315,914 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
  • 16,607 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
  • A total of 661,594 doses have been administered to WEC residents
  • 86.7% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
  • 83.3% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.
