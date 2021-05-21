64 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region Friday as hospitalizations drop

Health officials in Waterloo Region added another 64 positive COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the area's total active caseload to 499.

There have been 15,540 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region since the pandemic's onset, of which 14,775 are considered resolved. In Waterloo Region alone, 255 people have died of the disease.

The number of people receiving treatment in area hospitals dropped by four Friday, down to 34, with 31 of those people receiving treatment in intensive care units.

There are 12 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

Eleven more cases screened positive for a more contagious variant of concern, the health unit's dashboard shows. That brings the total number of variant of concern cases to 2,876.

Of the variant of concern cases, the bulk are the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the United Kingdom, with 2,541 confirmed cases.

The health unit confirmed five more cases of the P.1 variant first identified in Brazil in its Friday update, bringing the region's total number of P.1 cases to 23.

Three cases have been identified as the B.1.351 variant first detected in South Africa.

Since Tuesday, health officials in the region processed 2,319 COVID-19 tests. A total of 486,108 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

The percentage of tests coming back positive is 6.3, unchanged from Tuesday's update. The reproductive rate of COVID-19 in the region sits at 1.0.

Province-wide, COVID-19 cases dipped below 2,000, with 1,890 cases logged Friday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ontario has recorded 518,980 lab-confirmed cases of the disease. That number includes 488,201 recoveries and 8,579 deaths.

Right now, there are 22,200 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario.

