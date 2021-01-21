Dozens of community sports groups on Vancouver Island will be receiving financial support from the B.C. government.

The funding will go towards operational expenses for local sports organizations, such as administrative costs, equipment or supplies fees, insurance, rent, personal protective equipment, cleaning products and more.

In total, 64 local sports groups that span the length of Vancouver Island will receive funding.

"Nanaimo Curling Club is very grateful for this much-needed support from the Province of B.C.," said Brian McRory, president of the Nanaimo Curling Club in a release Thursday. "This funding will help us stay afloat financially and assist with putting the necessary health and safety measures in place so our athletes and staff can continue to participate in curling activities."

The provincial government says it is grateful for the efforts of local coaches, volunteers and organizers of local sports groups who have provided an essential service to their communities during the pandemic.

"Sports are essential to our mental and physical well-being, and they help build community and connection," said Grace Lore, MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill.

"The pandemic has changed how we stay active, and these shifts have been hard on many local sport organizations. This funding will help clubs regain financial footing so they will be able to continue to bring people together and offer healthy and fun activities for everyone," she said.

In total, 288 sports organizations across the province are splitting $1.5 million in funding from B.C.’s Local Sports Relief Fund.

The full list of recipients can be found here.