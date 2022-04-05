64-year-old man killed in crash near Prince Albert involving stolen truck

A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash near Prince Albert,

A car and a pickup truck collided Monday morning at the intersection of Highway 263 and Okema Beach Road, according to RCMP.

The man was the sole occupant of the car. He was declared dead at the scene,

The driver of the truck — and possibly passengers — left the scene on foot, RCMP said in a news release.

The white 2001 GMC Sierra had been reported stolen from Leask on April. 1, according to police.

Police are still investigating.