640 unit apartment complex and commercial development proposed along Huron Church Road

A large apartment building complex and commercial is being pitched at a long-vacant lot on Huron Church Road.

The proposed development is just north of Tecumseh Road on Huron Church, near Assumption Catholic high school.

It proposal features 640 dwelling units spread across multiple buildings as well as eight commercial units in two separate buildings. The lot would also feature more than 700 parking spaces and 55 bike parking spots.

Before anything can move forward, a rezoning application must go before the city’s development and heritage standing committee. That happens next week at the committee meeting April 5 at 4:30 p.m.

The vacant property is owned by University Residential Land Corporation, a Westdell Development Corp division, which just completed a commercial development at the former Studio Four property a block up on Huron Church Road.

If the committee approves the development, it will go to council for final approval.