$65,000 reward offered for information in disappearance of St. Mary's First Nation woman

A $65,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the finding of a missing St. Mary's First Nation woman who disappeared last year.

The Fredericton Police Force says 38-year-old Erin Brooks was last seen at St. Mary's Smoke Shop, on Fredericton’s northside, at 9 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2021.

Police haven’t been able to locate Brooks and say she is likely the victim of foul play.

In a news release Friday, police announced the reward in hopes someone will come forward with new information. Police say the person who donated the funds wishes to remain anonymous.

Brooks was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark brown jacket and black boots. She is between five-foot-two and five-foot-three inches tall, approximately 115 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair with bangs.

Anyone with information on Brooks' whereabouts is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.