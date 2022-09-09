$65,000 reward offered for information in disappearance of St. Mary's First Nation woman
A $65,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the finding of a missing St. Mary's First Nation woman who disappeared last year.
The Fredericton Police Force says 38-year-old Erin Brooks was last seen at St. Mary's Smoke Shop, on Fredericton’s northside, at 9 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2021.
Police haven’t been able to locate Brooks and say she is likely the victim of foul play.
In a news release Friday, police announced the reward in hopes someone will come forward with new information. Police say the person who donated the funds wishes to remain anonymous.
Brooks was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark brown jacket and black boots. She is between five-foot-two and five-foot-three inches tall, approximately 115 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair with bangs.
Anyone with information on Brooks' whereabouts is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Vigil for Saskatchewan held at Calgary's Olympic PlazaIn Calgary's Olympic Plaza on Friday night, a vigil was held as a show of support for those affected by recent events in Saskatchewan.
-
Youth in critical condition after being hit by vehicleA youth was rushed to hospital in Calgary on Friday night, unresponsive and suffering from a significant head injury after being struck by a vehicle.
-
‘More than 200 animals need care’: Laurier partnership to pair students, staff with foster animalsWilfrid Laurier University is teaming up with a couple of local humane societies to connect animals in need of foster homes with students, faculty and staff.
-
Sault grocer collects hundreds of shoes for less fortunateGiving back is among the core values of the Grocer 4 Good grocery store in Sault Ste. Marie -- and it's living up to its name, recently holding a shoe drive for the less fortunate.
-
Collingwood Blues optimistic for success in more 'normal' seasonThe calendar and thermometer outside may still say summer, but players and fans alike are celebrating the return of Canada's national pastime in Collingwood.
-
-
Leader of fringe religious group risks losing driver's licence as fight to take photo with pirate hat continuesThe leader of B.C.'s Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, a fringe religious group, has been fighting for years to get his driver's licence picture taken wearing a pirate hat, but he keeps getting denied.
-
Simcoe-Muskoka residents remember brushes with Queen Elizabeth IIThe City of Barrie is the latest municipality in Central Ontario to pay tribute to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Vancouver expats in U.K. witness history being madeAs the world grapples with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, some Vancouver expats living in the U.K. are experiencing the nation's grief as outsiders.