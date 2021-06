65+ age group eligible for second doses of COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday

Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are available in Saskatchewan for residents age 65 and older or anyone who received their first dose on or before March 22, as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Other individuals who are eligible for their second doses – including anyone diagnosed with or being treated for cancer, or anyone who has received a solid organ transplant – will receive a letter.

Appointments can be made over the phone by calling 1-833-SASKVAX (727-5829), through the province’s online booking portal, or with a participating pharmacy.

When booking an appointment, residents will have to know the date of their first shot. The date is noted on the immunization card given at the first dose appointment.

If the card has been misplaced, the date can be found on the immunization history page of the person’s MySaskHealthRecord account or by calling 1-833-SASKVAX (727-5829).

Saskatchewan will follow new recommendations from Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) on vaccine second doses.

A first dose of the AstraZeneca-Oxford/COVISHIELD vaccine can be followed up with a second AstraZeneca shot, or be safely combined with a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shots "unless contraindicated."

The type of shot available at each clinic will be confirmed when booking online or over the phone. Vaccine brands available at participating pharmacies are listed on the province’s website. Brands available at drive-thru and walk-in clinics are listed on the SHA’s website.

First doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are currently available for all residents age 12 and older.

The health authority is reminding residents that once they become eligible to receive the vaccine they remain eligible and can get the shot at any time.