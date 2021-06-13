65 new COVID-19 cases in Sask., 131 recoveries

Saskatchewan reported 65 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, with 131 recoveries.

The province is one per cent away from clearing the third and final milestone in the province’s Reopening Roadmap.

There were no new deaths to report.

Active cases in the province sit at 809. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 78, or 6.4 per 100,000 people.

Ninety-five Saskatchewan people are being treated in hospital, with 20 in intensive care.

VACCINE DELIVERY

Saskatchewan healthcare workers delivered 14,849 additional shots.

Seventy-nine per cent of those 40, 73 per cent of those over 30, 69 per cent of those over 18 and 67 per cent of those over 12 have also received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Second doses will be offered to Saskatchewan residents over 50, and anyone who received their first dose on or before April 15, beginning Monday.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Saskatchewan identified 40 additional variant cases on Sunday.

There were no new lineage results to report.