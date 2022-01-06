65 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Waterloo Region

There are 65 people currently in hospital with COVID-19 in Waterloo Region.

Hospitalizations increased by four on Thursday. There are six people receiving treatment in area ICUs.

Another 504 cases were reported Thursday, bringing the region's total case load to 29,350 to date. Of the new cases, 464 were from the past 24 hours, while the others were added to previous days' totals.

A total of 24,557 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Waterloo Region and 317 people have died. There are at least 4,281 active cases in the area.

There are 29 active outbreaks listed on the region's COVID-19 dashboard.

The region's variant of concern breakdown is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

4,062 are the Delta variant

147 are the Omicron variant

A total of 1,118,133 vaccine doses have been administered in Waterloo Region to date, including 184,123 third doses. Of the population aged five and older, 86.43 per cent have one dose and 80.45 per cent have two doses.

Of the entire population, 81.81 per cent have one dose and 76.42 per cent have two doses.

There are 2,279 people in hospital across Ontario receiving treatment for COVID-19, including 319 in ICUs.

Another 13,339 cases were reported Thursday, but officials said those numbers are underestimated due to testing limitations and backlogs. The province's positivity rate is 29.2 per cent.

There have been 841,371 COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date.

With files from CTV Toronto