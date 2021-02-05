Police in Surrey are thanking members of the public who helped them identify a man suspected of groping a young person in a city park Thursday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP announced Friday that a 65-year-old man had been arrested for sexual assault in connection to the incident, which occurred in Pioneer Park in Newton shortly before 1 p.m.

Police said in a news release that the man would be released from custody Friday with "several conditions," including a prohibition on visiting Surrey schools and parks.

Police did not release the name of the man they arrested, saying charges have not yet been laid and the investigation is ongoing.