Lethbridge Police Service members are investigating the suspicious death of a man at the Westwinds Apartments building.

Officers were deployed to the building in the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue S. shortly after 1 a.m. Monday following a 911 call indicating someone was screaming for help.

Police entered a suite and located the body of a 65-year-old man. The nature of his death has not been divulged but police officials confirm the criminal investigation section is now leading the investigation. The body has been transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The suspicious death is not the first to occur in the building. In April 2020, a 43-year-old man died as a result of the injuries he suffered in an altercation in the building.Two men face second-degree murder charges in connection with the matter.