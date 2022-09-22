65-year-old man rushed to hospital after Kitchener shooting

One person has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Kitchener’s Centreville area.

Waterloo regional police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Weber Street and Kinzie Avenue around 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a 65-year-old Kitchener man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police won’t confirm if the victim was shot at the Weber Inn, only saying it happened in the area.

However, police tape could be seen blocking off access to a few rooms at the hotel and cruisers were parked outside on Thursday.

Katie Vaughn, who was staying at Weber Inn, says she woke up to investigators knocking on her door.

“[They said], ‘Did you hear anything?’ I said, ‘No,’ she explained.

Vaughn has been living at the hotel since May and says there’s many children nearby.

“It’s just crazy,” she said. “They need to do something with all the people with weapons and guns.”

Police say there is no immediate risk to public safety and it’s believed the suspect and the victim knew each other.

“The investigation is actively ongoing by members of our major crime unit, our general investigations unit and forensic identification unit,” Const. Melissa Quarrie said Thursday morning. “There will continue to be an increase police presence in the area as detectives canvass of the area.”

Police did not say if they are looking for a suspect or suspects, but no arrests have been made at this time.