66 per cent of Ottawa adults receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Two-thirds of Ottawa's adult population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows 66 per cent of residents 18 and older have been partially vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Friday, 562,167 Ottawa residents over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 60,036 adults have received both doses of the vaccine and are considered fully vaccinated.

According to the Ottawa Public Health statistics, 7,764 Ottawa residents 12 to 17 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services Anthony Di Monte told council this week that 150,000 appointments have been booked at Ottawa's community clinics until the end of June.

With Ottawa residents 12 and older eligible to receive the first dose and residents 70 and older eligible to book an accelerated second dose starting Monday, the city said that will "continue to squeeze" appointment availability at community clinics.

The city has received 604,790 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since mid-December. As of Friday, 92 per cent of the doses had been administered.

VACCINATION COVERAGE BY AGE FOR OTTAWA RESIDENTS WITH AT LEAST ONE DOSE