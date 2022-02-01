661 new COVID-19 cases in Sask. as hospitalizations rise to 370

Saskatchewan reported 661 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one more death.

The additional death brings the toll in Sask. to 993.

Seven more people are in hospital from Monday, bringing the total to 370. That figure includes 39 in ICUs around the province.

Of the 331 inpatient hospitalizations, 137 are a COVID-19 related illness and 169 are incidental infection and 25 have not been determined.

Thirty-two residents in ICU are there for a COVID-19 related illness, six have incidental COVID-19 infections. One person is in PICU/NICU, it is undetermined if that is COVID-19 related.

Active cases are down by 838 from Monday and sit at 11,370.

The new cases Tuesday are in the Far North West (19), Far North Central (three), Far North East (13), North West (25), North Central (39), North East (13), Saskatoon (154), Central West (16), Central East (31), Regina (193), South West (22), South Central (25) and South East (22) zones.

On the vaccine front, another 554 doses have been administered. There are 896,439 residents who are fully vaccinated – up 414 from Monday.