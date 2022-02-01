661 new COVID-19 cases in Sask. as hospitalizations rise to 370
Saskatchewan reported 661 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one more death.
The additional death brings the toll in Sask. to 993.
Seven more people are in hospital from Monday, bringing the total to 370. That figure includes 39 in ICUs around the province.
Of the 331 inpatient hospitalizations, 137 are a COVID-19 related illness and 169 are incidental infection and 25 have not been determined.
Thirty-two residents in ICU are there for a COVID-19 related illness, six have incidental COVID-19 infections. One person is in PICU/NICU, it is undetermined if that is COVID-19 related.
Active cases are down by 838 from Monday and sit at 11,370.
The new cases Tuesday are in the Far North West (19), Far North Central (three), Far North East (13), North West (25), North Central (39), North East (13), Saskatoon (154), Central West (16), Central East (31), Regina (193), South West (22), South Central (25) and South East (22) zones.
On the vaccine front, another 554 doses have been administered. There are 896,439 residents who are fully vaccinated – up 414 from Monday.
-
Nanaimo, B.C. planning large downtown redevelopment projectPlanners in Nanaimo, B.C. are working this week on a draft design for one of the oldest roadways in the city – with the goal of enhancing the role of Commercial Street as a destination.
-
Sask. Legislative Building's sergeant-at-arms stepping down from roleSaskatchewan's sergeant-at-arms – the chief security officer at the Legislative Building – has stepped down from his post.
-
Weyburn RCMP continue search for man who went missing in blizzardWeyburn RCMP are continuing their search for 39-year-old Abraham Neufeld, who went missing Monday night during a blizzard near Tribune, Sask.
-
Thieves target community mail boxes at Heritage PointeSometime after dark on January 28th, over 60 Heritage Pointe home owners had their mail boxeds smashed open and the contents stolen.
-
O'Toole's lack of leadership and vision was the problem, not big tent CPC: Edmonton-area MPsErin O'Toole was the problem in the Conservative Party, not an ideological divide over how socially moderate its policies should be, according to a pair of Edmonton-area Members of Parliament.
-
Research firm gives Saskatoon a failing grade on budget transparency; city's financial officer says study is 'flawed'A research firm has given Saskatchewan’s two largest cities failing grades for budget transparency.
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest impaired driver during blizzardA 31-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly driving while impaired during Tuesday’s blizzard.
-
Prime Video adds two-part documentary on The Kids in the Hall to streamer lineupA two-part documentary about Canadian comedy troupe The Kids in the Hall is headed to Prime Video after debuting next month at the South by Southwest festival.
-
Saint John police search for man wanted on Canada-wide warrantPolice in Saint John, N.B., are asking for the public's help locating a 53-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.