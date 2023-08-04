$66K fentanyl, crack, crystal meth seized in 2 northern Ont. drug busts

Ontario Provincial Police in the north have made two sizable drug busts this week seizing $66K in fentanyl, crystal meth and crack cocaine and arresting five people.

At 5 a.m. Aug. 1, officers with the South Porcupine detachment responded to a traffic hazard on Highway 101 near Star Lake.

Approximately $29,000 in suspected cocaine, fentanyl and crystal meth was seized along with $2,700 in cash.

A 46-year-old Chapleau man is facing charges as a result and remains in custody.

He is charged with drug trafficking, driving while suspended, operating a vehicle without insurance and while prohibited, using a plate not authorized for the vehicle, failing to notify on change of name and possession of property obtained by crime.

The second incident happened Aug. 3 around 2:42 a.m. when officers raided a home on McKelvie Avenue in Kirkland Lake.

Approximately $37,000 in narcotics, including crack, was seized along with a handgun, cell phones and more than $4,500 in cash.

As a result, two men in their 20s from southern Ontario and two 56-year-old women – one from Timmins and the other from Kirkland Lake – were charged and remain in custody.

They are all charged with drug trafficking, possession and unauthorized possession of a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.