$67 contest burger turning heads on Manitoulin Island

There's a new burger joint on Manitoulin Island and local residents are taking notice.

'Brewgers' has made Manitoulin Brewing in Little Current its new home and the eatery is using locally-sourced items from island farms along with certain pairings from the brewery itself.

"I think it's the fact that I've come here to the island and I've worked with a lot of farmers and social media holds fantastic, but so does word of mouth, and I'm a word of mouth guy cause I put food in peoples' mouths," said Darren Boast, the chef and owner.

From the patties to the garnish, much of the produce used comes from local farms in and around Manitoulin Island. To make it even more local, they're branding the buns with a scorching hot version of an image of the island.

But perhaps, it's the $67 burger that's garnered the most attention.

Thousands have viewed the social media video of the 'MWTF burger' – which stands for Manitoulin What the F#&% -- and no one has yet to finish it in the allotted time of 45 minutes or less.

"You'll get some burgers, you'll get some fries and you're not breaking the bank. I made it affordable so if you take it down, it's free and you also get a t-shirt that says 'I smashed the Manitoulin What the (beep) burger," Boast said.

Winners will also get their names put up on a plaque.

"Yeah, it's great to have that kind of competition out there and to just have some fun with food. And Brewgers is doing a good job on social media, grabbing some attention for people to come to the brewery," said Blair Hagman, co-owner of Manitoulin Brewing.

"It's important to local farms on this island. It's a wonderful place, it's heaven on earth and I'm blessed to have it," Boast added.

Brewgers has signed a three-year lease and the food truck already appears to be a hit with both the locals and tourists.