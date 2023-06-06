67-year-old man charged after nearly $2M worth of drugs seized by police in Markham

York Regional Police (YRP) have arrested a 67-year-old man and seized nearly $2 million worth of drugs in connection with a months-long investigation in Markham dubbed “Project Dayton.”

In November of last year, YRP responded to a commercial break-and-enter call at a Markham storage facility. Upon arrival, officers found that one of the storage units contained bags of illegal drugs.

“A search warrant was obtained and police seized 23 kilograms of what is believed to be methamphetamine, almost 10,000 thousand MDMA pills, as well as more than 83 kilograms of various chemicals used in the production of illegal drugs,” police said in a press release.

“As a result, Project Dayton was initiated.”

Months later, on May 31, police arrested a male suspect after executing warrants at his residence in Toronto, where three kilograms of methamphetamine, 900 grams of crystal form MDMA and unspecified quantities of packaging materials were seized.

“In total, police seized 26 kilograms of methamphetamine, almost 10,000 MDMA pills and close to one kilogram of crystal form MDMA with a street value of close to $2 million,” the press release read.

Va Hien Tang, of Toronto, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the YRP Guns, Gangs and Drug Enforcement Unit at 1-866-894-5423, ext. 7772, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.