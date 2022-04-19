67-year-old man dies after tractor overturns in water-filled ditch: RCMP

A Manitoba man has died after the tractor he was using to clear snow overturned and trapped him in a ditch.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to the incident Friday afternoon on Road 35 NE in the RM of Morris, Man.

The Mounties said their investigation found the 67-year-old man who lived on the property was clearing snow using an open-cab tractor.

Officers said the tractor slid into a water-filled ditch and overturned, trapping the man under the water.

The local fire department was able to extract him, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say an investigation continues.