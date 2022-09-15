67-year-old Waterloo man identified as body found in Elora Gorge area
A 67-year-old Waterloo man has been identified as the person found dead in the Elora Gorge area Thursday.
In a media release issued Friday morning, police said the cause of death is still under investigation.
This is a breaking news story. Previous story follows below.
Const. Josh Cunningham said officers responded to John Street in Elora around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday for a report of an injured person.
The person was reportedly lying along the Irvine River in the Elora Gorge.
OPP along with Centre Wellington Fire Rescue and Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services attended the scene.
The individual was pronounced dead at scene, Cunningham said.
“We don’t have any witnesses to what happened, so what the coroner finds out will determine what the investigation will look like,” Cunningham told CTV News.
Cunningham said the body has been removed, and the deceased has yet to be identified.
“There wasn’t anything at scene that made us really suspect anything suspicious was going on,” he said.
#WellingtonOPP investigate a sudden death in @CentrWellington. ^JC @wellingtncounty pic.twitter.com/CvA5moFIbS— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) September 15, 2022
