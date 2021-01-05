New survey results suggest Albertans were the most compliant when asked not to visit friends or family members over the holidays.

The survey released on Jan. 4 says 68 per cent of Albertans say they ‘never’ went to visit friends or family that lived outside of their home over the recent holiday period.

The survey by Leger, the largest Canadian-owned polling and marketing research firm collaborated with the Canadian Press to conduct this web survey between Dec. 30, 2020, and Jan. 3.

It found 27 per cent of Albertans reported they ‘rarely’ (once) went to visit family or friends over the holidays, four per cent ‘occasionally’ (two to three times) did and one per cent said they ‘often’ (more than three times) went to visit friends or family.

Based on the survey results, the province of British Columbia was the second most compliant with not visiting friends or family at 61 per cent.

When Albertans were asked if they knew someone that visited family or friends living outside their home 47 per cent responded ‘yes’, 41 per cent ‘no’ and 12 per cent said they ‘don’t know'.

The data was collected from a sample size of 1,506 Canadians, over the age of 18, selected from LEO’s (Leger Opinion) representative panel.

The margin of error for the survey is said to be +/- 2.53%, 19 times out of 20.

Full details on the survey can be found at LEGER 360.