68-year-old N.S. man dead after falling on rocks on Cape Forchu waterfront: RCMP

The Cape Forchu lighthouse is seen in Cape Forchu, N.S. on Friday, July 5, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Police in Yarmouth are investigating after a man was found dead on the waterfront in Cape Forchu Saturday evening.

Mounties say around 8:15 p.m. officers were called to Thomas Road where a man was found on the rocks of the waterfront.

Police say a preliminary investigation appears that the rope used to access the waterfront area from a steep hill broke, causing the man to fall.

A 68-year-old man from Cape Forchu was pronounced dead at the scene.

Criminality is not suspected, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing

