69 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex over three days
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 69 new cases of COVID-19 over three days.
The health unit reported 31 new cases on Saturday, 21 cases on Sunday and 17 cases on Monday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 460 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,264 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,577 people who have recovered.
The health unit says 227 cases are currently active - 146 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 81 non-VOC are active.
Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 11 people with COVID in hospital – seven are unvaccinated, three are fully vaccinated and one is partially vaccinated. There are four people in the WRH ICU – three are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.
According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are three unvaccinated COVID patients in hospital and one patient who is partially/fully vaccinated.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
- 38 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 18 cases are community acquired
- 3 cases are travel related
- 2 cases are outbreak related
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 9 workplaces
- 1 long-term care or retirement home
- 1 community outbreaks
- 8 school outbreaks
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 321,634 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 18,267 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
- 303,367 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 4,610 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third Doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for select vulnerable populations.
- A total of 629,611 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 84.8% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 80.0% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated