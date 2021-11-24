$6M budget boost approved for Calgary Police Service

The Calgary Police Service presented its case to city council Tuesday, asking elected officials to increase the force’s budget.

Councillors listened, voting 11-4 in favour of a more than $6 million dollar boost.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek and Couns. Kourtney Penner, Courtney Walcott and Gian-Carlo Carra were opposed.

CPS officials say a majority of the funds would go toward new hires — 13 sworn in officers and 25 civilians.

“We do simply do not have enough resources to be looking after our people in the way that we need to,” Chief Mark Neufeld told council.

“We have more people off sick and coming back to work than ever, not enough resources to be able to support them in the transition both ways.”

Residents are expecting to see a tax rate increase between 0.64 and 0.99 per cent.

This is down significantly from the previously approved increase of 3.64 per cent for 2022, which was determined in 2018 as part of the four-year budget cycle.

With additional funding going toward CPS, Calgarians will likely see the higher end of that increase.

This is the final year of the current four-year budget cycle and council is expected to vote on the budget Nov. 26.