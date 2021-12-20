6th hybrid BC Ferries vessel to arrive in Victoria

BC Ferries' sixth hybrid electric vessel will arrive in Victoria this week, marking the end of the company's order of six hybrid ferries.

The ship, temporarily named the Island 6, will dock in Point Hope Maritime in Vic West for final inspections on Tuesday.

The Island 6 departed from Romania on Oct. 11, and locals will have a chance to see the hybrid ferry cruise past several areas of Victoria on Tuesday, including along Dallas Road, Fisherman's Wharf, The Songhees Walkway, Wharf Street and the Johnson Street Bridge.

All Island Class ferries are capable of full electric operation if and when shore charging is made available in B.C.

Currently, Island Class ferries operate on hybrid power, which still generates less underwater radiate noise and fewer emissions than traditional diesel vessels, according to BC Ferries.

After final inspections of the Island 6 are complete, BC Ferries will give the ship an official name and service date sometime in 2022.

The Island 6 will run along the Nanaimo Harbour – Gabriola Island route along with the Island Kwigwis ferry starting next year.