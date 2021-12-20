6th hybrid BC Ferries vessel to arrive in Victoria
BC Ferries' sixth hybrid electric vessel will arrive in Victoria this week, marking the end of the company's order of six hybrid ferries.
The ship, temporarily named the Island 6, will dock in Point Hope Maritime in Vic West for final inspections on Tuesday.
The Island 6 departed from Romania on Oct. 11, and locals will have a chance to see the hybrid ferry cruise past several areas of Victoria on Tuesday, including along Dallas Road, Fisherman's Wharf, The Songhees Walkway, Wharf Street and the Johnson Street Bridge.
All Island Class ferries are capable of full electric operation if and when shore charging is made available in B.C.
Currently, Island Class ferries operate on hybrid power, which still generates less underwater radiate noise and fewer emissions than traditional diesel vessels, according to BC Ferries.
After final inspections of the Island 6 are complete, BC Ferries will give the ship an official name and service date sometime in 2022.
The Island 6 will run along the Nanaimo Harbour – Gabriola Island route along with the Island Kwigwis ferry starting next year.
-
'You never give up,' Alzheimer's Society raising awareness with unique campaignThe Alzheimer Society of Canada hopes to raise awareness and funding with its Quest for Kindness campaign.
-
Omicron's rate of increase could be 'dramatic' as Alta. reports 872 cases of the variantAs more cases of Omicron are identified across Canada, health experts warn the COVID-19 variant could once again push Alberta hospitals to their limits.
-
Masonville LCBO store temporarily closed for 'deep cleaning'The LCBO store at Masonville Place in north London is temporarily closed.
-
Omicron overwhelms MLHU contact tracing so positive cases must warn close contactsYou may have been left in the dark about a recent close contact with COVID-19.
-
Olympic gold medallist Duff Gibson explores the mental side of sport in new bookFrom a young age Duff Gibson was fascinated by the Olympics so imagine his thrill when he won the gold medal in skeleton at the 2006 Winter Olympic Games in Turin, Italy.
-
Ontario families hit the slopes as ski resorts get back to businessMany kids across Ontario kicked off winter break by hitting the slopes.
-
Alleged car thief startled by vehicle occupantA scary situation ended safely for one North Perth resident after someone tried to steal their car with them inside, according to police.
-
'It's trivializing the lives who so greatly suffered': Outrage continues after Holocaust imagery used in anti-mandate rallyReaction and outrage continues after a weekend rally in Fredericton, N.B. where some of the participates wore and held the Star of David.
-
Chilliwack apartment fire prompts reminder about proper disposal of 'smoking materials'An apartment fire in Chilliwack, B.C., has fire officials reminding residents to properly dispose of their “smoking materials” after use.