7,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered per day in Windsor-Essex: WECHU
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 7,000 vaccines are being distributed per day in Windsor-Essex.
Officials reporting 4 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,757 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,268 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 1 case are community acquired
- 3 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 2 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
- 1 community outbreak
There are 7 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 2 people are in the ICU.
The health unit website says 1,932 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:
- 267,326 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- A total of 369,038 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 73 per cent of adults 18 years or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 29.2 per cent of adults 18 years or older have received both dose of a vaccine