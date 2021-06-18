7,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered per day in Windsor-Essex: WECHU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 7,000 vaccines are being distributed per day in Windsor-Essex.

Officials reporting 4 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,757 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,268 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

1 case are community acquired

3 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

2 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

There are 7 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 2 people are in the ICU.

The health unit website says 1,932 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: