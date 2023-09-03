$7,400 in fentanyl, meth seized in trafficking investigation: Moose Jaw police

Three people were arrested following a traffic stop that saw over $7,000 worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine seized by the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS).

On Sept. 2, a suspicious vehicle with three passengers was found in the northwest section of the city according to an MJPS news release.

When police arrived, officers found quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine along with an airsoft pistol and an expandable baton.

The estimated street value of the drugs is approximately $7,400, police say.

Three people face drug trafficking and weapons charges as well as breach of conditions.

The trio were released for an appearance in provincial court at a later date.