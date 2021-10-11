$7.5K worth of drugs seized from Wetaskiwin, Alta. home
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Adam Lachacz
RCMP seized methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, GHB, and a Taser from a home in Wetaskiwin, Alta., last week.
Mounties say in a statement that they executed a search warrant on Wednesday at a home in the area of 47A Avenue and 52 Street. In addition to the unspecified quantities of drugs seized, RCMP say they located more than $7,500 in Canadian cash.
Officers believe the combined street value of the seized drugs is more than $7,500 and that it was enough for approximately 200 doses.
Russel Leonard Nelson, 49, of Wetaskiwin faces the following charges:
- Possession of a prohibited weapon;
- Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose;
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking GHB;
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking heroin;
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine;
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl; and
- Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.
According to RCMP, Nelson was released on $500 cash bail and is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin provincial court on Nov. 4.
Wetaskiwin is about 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.
