The federal government along with the province and the Township of Lucan Biddulph are coming together to fund a multi-million dollar expansion and revitalization of the Lucan Community Memorial Centre.

Ottawa is contributing over $3 million, Ontario more than $2.5 million, and the township is providing over $2 million for the project.

It includes additional multipurpose rooms, universal change rooms, family washrooms and upgrades to existing locker rooms.

A barrier-free entrance, lobby, and washrooms, as well as elevator access to a new heated viewing area are also planned.

Recreational and social programs will also be expanded thanks to the funding.

“The Community Memorial Centre is the heart of our community and this project will leave a lasting legacy for future generations that is inclusive and accessible for all residents of our municipality as well as for the many visitors to our community and sporting events,” says Cathy Burghardt-Jesson, Mayor of Lucan Biddulph.