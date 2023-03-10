7 arrested after police find slew of loaded guns in Manitoba home

An assault report led RCMP to seize several unsecured firearms from a home in The Pas, Man.

Mounties say they received a report of an assault in progress early Tuesday morning at a home on Hill Place in the northwestern Manitoba town.

According to police, they entered the home and immediately saw numerous unsecured firearms strewn about.

Officers say they were improperly stored and several were loaded.

They say one was stolen from a break-and-enter reported in The Pas in 2022.

Five males and two females were arrested on scene and taken into custody.

Police then executed a search warrant for the lawful seizure of firearms and explosives.

Meantime, Mounties say the assault allegation was found to be unsubstantiated.

RCMP continue to investigate.