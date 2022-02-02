7 charged, $41K seized in Fort McMurray drug-trafficking investigation

A drug-trafficking investigation in Fort McMurray has led to multiple charges after a search warrant was executed by police last Tuesday.

On Jan. 25, the Wood Buffalo Drug Section and the Edmonton Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (Alert) carried out a warrant in the Timberlea area resulting in the seizure of more than $41,460 in cash, two firearms, ammunition and drug-trafficking paraphernalia.

Police said seven people have been charged.

Shane Lawrence Brazil, 30, of Spruce Grove is charged with:

Trafficking cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Careless use of a firearm.

Scott Harrison, 26, of Edmonton, Destiny Reid, 43, Gary Reid, 51, and Daylon Wade Vangen, 22, all from of Saltcoats, Sask., are charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Careless use of a firearm.

Brazil, Harrison, Vangen, Destiny Reid and Gary Reid are all scheduled to appear in Fort McMurray Provincial Court on Feb. 22.

Police said two other people are also facing charges in relation to the investigation and warrants for their arrest have been issued.

Alexander John Cull, 36, of Spruce Grove and Zachary Patrick Gallant, 32, of Edmonton are both facing drug-trafficking charges.

Anyone with information on Cull of Gallant’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040.