7 charged in major bust of drugs, guns, vehicles, cash in Coquitlam: RCMP

Seven people have been charged after a years-long investigation into a drug trafficking network in the Lower Mainland — resulting in a large seizure of drugs, guns, vehicles and cash.

Coquitlam RCMP launched Project Eneowise in the fall of 2020 in an effort to target "known drug traffickers" operating within Port Coquitlam, Coquitlam, Richmond and Vancouver.

"In April and May of 2021, three search warrants were executed in Coquitlam and Richmond with the assistance of Richmond RCMP," Mounties said in a news release Thursday.

In December of 2021, Coquitlam RCMP partnered with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. and the Vancouver Police Department to execute four additional search warrants in Coquitlam and Vancouver.

Throughout the course of the investigation, the following items were seized:

Three kilograms of fentanyl;

5.4 kilograms of cocaine;

866 grams of methamphetamine;

Approximately 51,000 counterfeit Xanax pills

1.8 kilograms of MDMA;

828 grams of ketamine;

100 OxyContin pills;

Eight kilograms of cutting agents;

$164,455 in cash;

12 semi-auto carbines;

11 handguns;

Various magazines and ammunition;

Four vehicles valued at approximately $150,000.

On July 7, charges were laid against seven people between the ages of 26 and 56 years old.

Coquitlam resident Joshawa Hall, 27, was charged with conspiracy to traffic in controlled substances, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of restricted firearms with ammunition, careless storage of firearms, and unauthorized possession of firearms.

Two other Coquitlam residents, 28-year-old Owen Cooper and 27-year-old Luka Cipin were both charged with conspiracy to traffic in controlled substances, possession of restricted firearms with ammunition, careless storage of firearms and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Forty-year-old Christopher Abra of Chilliwack was charged with a single count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Thirty-year-old Katrina Desjarlais of Coquitlam, 56-year-old James Gueulette of Port Coquitlam and 26-year-old Tanner Kadylo of Alberta were also each charged with trafficking in controlled substances.

"The success of this project demonstrates the unwavering commitment to aggressively pursuing organized crime networks working within the Lower Mainland. We will continue to enforce against the illegal drug trade and disrupt criminal networks often to create safer communities," Coquitlam RCMP Supt. Keith Bramhill said in the release.

Anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550