7 deaths, 145 new COVID-19 cases over two days reported in Manitoba

Manitoba is reporting seven deaths and 145 new cases over the past two days in the province.

In the COVID-19 bulletin announced on Friday, Dr. Jazz Atwal, the deputy chief provincial public health officer, reported the province identified 91 new cases on Thursday and 54 new cases as of 9:30 a.m. on Friday. The province did not release a COVID-19 update on Thursday due to Canada Day.

The seven deaths reported on Friday included four deaths linked to the Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant; A woman in her 50s from Winnipeg, a woman in her 60s from the Southern Health Region, a man in his 60s from the Southern Health Region, and a man in his 60s from Winnipeg.

One death, a woman in her 70s from Winnipeg, was linked to an unspecified variant of concern.

The other two deaths, a woman in her 40s from Winnipeg and a man in his 70s from the Southern Health region, were not linked to variants, according to the bulletin.

The deaths reported Friday brings the total in Manitoba to 1,147. One death from June 30, a man in his 30s from the Interlake–Eastern health region, was removed due to a data correction.

Since March 2020, 56,306 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Manitoba. Six cases were removed due to data corrections.

