Two 7-Eleven locations in Waterloo could soon be offering alcohol to their customers.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) announced on Twitter that the company had applied for liquor licences at 61 locations in the province.

Those applications have now entered the public notice phase, which ends on March 11.

On its website, the AGCO lists two locations in Waterloo that have had applications submitted: one on King Street North and the other on University Avenue East.

For each of the applications, the application is listed for an "indoor area." On Tuesday, the Canadian Press reported that the company would sell alcohol to be had in designated "consumption areas" within stores.

Along with the two locations in Waterloo, there are also applications pending for two 7-Eleven stores in Guelph and one in Stratford.

With files from the Canadian Press