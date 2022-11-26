7-Eleven near UWindsor closing after more than 30 years

An iconic stopover for students at the University of Windsor is closing its doors after more than three decades in business.

Saturday marks the final day of business for the 7-Eleven on Wyandotte Street West, across the road from the university campus.

Shelves are starting emptying with products no longer being refilled.

The iconic 7-Eleven convenience store by the University of Windsor — open since the 1980s — is closing down.



Store management have not been permitted to speak to media but did tell me news of the closure was “sudden.”@CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/d0XzJcNcoC

The West Windsor store has been open since the 1980s.

Store management would not provide comment to CTV News but said news of the closure was sudden.

It remains unclear why the 7-Eleven is closing.