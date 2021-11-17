7 in 10 immigrants report discrimination in Huron-Perth

Gemma Mendez-Smith remembers a meeting she led recently as the executive director of the Four County Labour Planning Board, where two white men largely ignored her, focusing instead on her white female colleague.

“And at the end of the conversation we dissected it and the only conclusion we came to was the difference in my skin colour, because we’re both females. Me being the executive director and her being the researcher, but the conversation went right to that individual,” said Mendez-Smith.

That experience of discrimination, and more direct examples, are common occurrence in Huron and Perth counties, according to a new report.

The research paper commissioned by the Huron County Immigration Partnership shows that eight in 10 Indigenous residents of Huron-Perth report being discriminated against in the past three years.

Seven in 10 visible minorities say they’ve been discriminated against, compared to five in 10 white, non-immigrants.

To compare, six in 10 members of London’s Indigenous population reported discrimination over the same time frame, while four in 10 visible minorities reported at least one act of discrimination since 2018.

“We can no longer say that discrimination is something that only takes place in the urban centres. We now have the local data to say this is an issue we are facing in Huron-Perth, and there’s an opportunity for us to do better,” said Kristin Crane, leader of Huron County’s Immigration Partnership.

The unflattering report comes at a time when Huron-Perth needs to attract more residents to the region to fill hundreds of jobs. Many of those new residents will be visible minorities who have no interest in being discriminated against because of their skin colour.

“It comes in the form of micro-aggressions, rude comments, inappropriate jokes -- and these are behaviours and attitudes we need to change,” said Crane. “I don’t think we have a poor reputation, but this is an opportunity to really focus on how we can build that great reputation.”

A native of Trinidad and Tobago, Mendez-Smith has called Midwestern Ontario home for the past 20 years. She wouldn’t say discrimination is a daily worry of hers, but there’s been enough examples of her being treated differently because of her skin colour to suggest it’s well past time for white non-immigrants to pay attention.

“I’m here 20 years, my family is here enjoying a fabulous life because this is a great place to be, but it can be better with just a few little changes,” she said.

Huron County Warden Glen McNeil had this to say in the wake of the research paper, "This report on discrimination in Huron and Perth provides the county with a tool to self-reflect. With it, we can acknowledge privilege, seek better understanding, and make positive changes to create a more inclusive community where everyone feels that they belong.”

The report included responses from 595 Huron-Perth residents including 297 immigrants/visible minorities, 62 Indigenous and 236 white non-immigrant residents.