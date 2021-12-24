7 injured in crash on Hwy. 93S in southern Alberta, RCMP seek witnesses
Banff RCMP is asking to speak with anyone who witnessed a serious collision on Highway 93S near Boom Lake last weekend that sent seven people to hospital.
Emergency crews were called just after 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 after two SUVs collided.
One was driven by a 26-year-old male with a 26-year-old female and a seven-year-old male passenger inside, all from Red Deer. The other was driven by a 65-year-old male, with three passengers, a 27-year-old male, a 33-year-old female and a five-year-old female, all from Columbia Valley, B.C.
Injuries ranged from minor to serious and they were transported to multiple hospitals in Calgary.
Roads conditions were snow covered and icy, according to police.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Banff RCMP at 403-763-6600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
